Malian Bagdadji academy kids in action during their training session at a stadium in Bamako, Mali, July 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MOHAMED MESSARA

The al-Qaeda affiliated Macina Liberation Front terror organization forced more than 20 public schools to close over the last three days in two rural communities in southwestern Mali, local sources told EFE on Saturday.

The sources stated that some the faculty working at schools in the towns of Sebete and Toubacoro, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) north of the capital Bamako, had to leave the region for fear of reprisals.