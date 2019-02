African leaders and heads of state pose for a group photo during the 32nd African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Feb. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (L) and Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed (R) chat during the 32nd African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Feb. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

The Egyptian president on Sunday assumed leadership of the African Union for a one-year term during the 32nd Ordinary Summit held at the organization's headquarters in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa.

During the summit's inaugural ceremony, President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi pledged to focus on fighting terrorism and extremism, adding that these topics - along with illegal migration - are at the top of his agenda.