Egyptian former chief of staff General Sami Anan (C) speaks during a press conference at his office in Cairo, Egypt, Mar. 13, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/NAMEER GALAL

Egypt's National Electoral Authority said Tuesday that a former military chief hoping to challenge incumbent Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in the March presidential election will not be on the ballot.

Sami Anan cannot be a candidate because he remains a member of the military, the authority said in comments relayed by official news agency MENA.