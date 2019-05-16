People participate in the anti-abortion March for Life rally at the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ERIK S. LESSER

A handout photo made available by Alabama Governor Office shows Governor Kay Ivey signing into law the Alabama Human Life Protection Act, Montgomery, Alabama, USA, May 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALABAMA GOVERNOR OFFICE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The governor of the state of Alabama, Republican Kay Ivey, on Wednesday approved a bill that severely restricts abortions in the southern state.

The bill challenges a 1973 Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortions across the country.