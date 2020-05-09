A man with a face mask walks in a street of the Villa 31 neighborhood, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 08 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

A woman with a face mask carries her baby on a street in the Villa 31 neighborhood, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 08 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

A worker unloads meat from a truck in the Villa 31 neighborhood, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 08 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

A woman with a face mask walks in a street in the Villa 31 neighborhood, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 08 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Argentina reported Friday that in a three-day operation in Villa 31, one of the most crowded informal settlements in Buenos Aires, 64 people tested positive for COVID-19 out of 119 tests performed – about 60 percent – heightening fears about the spread of infection.

"It shows the immense importance that the recommendation to all jurisdictions to work in the early detection of symptoms is important at this time," said Health Access Secretary Carla Vizzotti in a daily press conference on the epidemic. EFE-EPA