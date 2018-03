Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (r.) welcomes his Cuban counterpart Raul Castro at the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas on March 5, 2018, for the 15th Summit of the Bolivarian Alliance (ALBA). EFE-EPA/Cristian Hernandez

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks at the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas on March 5, 2018, to open the 15th Summit of the Bolivarian Alliance (ALBA), which plans to discuss Venezuela's general elections, to be held next May 20. EFE-EPA/Cristian Hernandez

(l.-r.) Presidents Raul Castro of Cuba, Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela and Evo Morales of Bolivia are seen at the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas on March 5, 2018, among representatives of countries making up the Bolivarian Alliance (ALBA); all have come for a summit that plans to discuss Venezuela's general elections, to be held next May 20. EFE-EPA/Cristian Hernandez

At around 5:00 pm Monday in Caracas the summit of representatives of countries belonging to the Bolivarian Alliance (ALBA) convened to discuss Venezuela's general elections, to be held next May 20.

The host country's head of state, Nicolas Maduro, led the meeting, in which Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and Presidents Evo Morales or Bolivia, Daniel Ortega of Nicaragua and Raul Castro of Cuba also took part.