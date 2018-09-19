Brazilian Social Democratic presidential candidate Geraldo Alckmin (c) participates in a campaign event in Sao Paulo on Sept. 18, 2018. EFE-EPA/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Brazil's Social Democratic presidential candidate, Geraldo Alckmin, said Tuesday he was "horrified" at the remarks of ultrarightist rival Jair Bolsonaro's running mate, Hamilton Mourao, calling "offensive" the comment that families without "fathers and grandfathers ... (are) factories for unbalanced individuals."

"I want to emphasize that I was left horrified by Mourao's statement saying that the children who are raised by mothers or grandmothers are distorted children who end up being recruited by drug trafficking," the PSDB candidate told reporters during a campaign event in Sao Paulo.