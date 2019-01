Former Scotland First Minister and Scottish National Party (SNP) leader Alex Salmond attending the annual SNP party conference, in Perth, Scotland, Nov. 15, 2014 (Re-released Jan. 24, 2019). EPA-EFE/ROBERT PERRY

A former head of Scotland's regional government has been arrested on suspicion of having sexually harassed two women, Police Scotland said Thursday.

Alex Salmond, 64, who was first minister of Scotland between 2007 and 2014 and who had also led the Scottish National Party (SNP) for two decades, had been under investigation by authorities for allegedly harassing two women several years ago.