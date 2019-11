The doll depicting Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at FCTRY in New York, USA, 23 November 2019. EFE/JORGE FUENTELSAZ

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez now has her own doll

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Latina congresswoman who has taken Washington by storm in recent times to become somewhat of a role model, now has her own doll.

The 30-year-old Democrat joins a select line of other politicians belonging to the party that Jason Feinberg depicts in figurine form at his New York studio.