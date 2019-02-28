Algerian journalists hold placards reading in Arabic 'No to the fifth term' during a protest for freedom of expression and against the fifth term of Abdelaziz Bouteflika in Algiers, Algeria, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Algerian policemen make arrests during an Algerian journalists protest for freedom of expression and against the fifth term of Abdelaziz Bouteflika in Algiers, Algeria, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Algerian journalists shout slogans during a protest for freedom of expression and against the fifth term of Abdelaziz Bouteflika in Algiers, Algeria, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Algerian journalists during a protest for freedom of expression and against the fifth term of Abdelaziz Bouteflika in Algiers, Algeria, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Algerian authorities on Thursday arrested a dozen journalists protesting in the capital against government oppression and the decision by the country's 81-year-old president to run in upcoming elections, a move that has raised the specter of widespread popular demonstrations in the North African nation.

The group of local journalists gathered in a square in central Algiers calling for a free press and chanting slogans against Abdelaziz Bouteflika's resolution to add his name to the ballot paper for the Apr. 18 elections seeking his fifth term in office; he has ruled Algeria since 1999.