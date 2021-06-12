Polling stations in Algeria opened their doors Saturday for people to cast their votes in parliamentary elections amid heavy security measures.
Algeria holds parliamentary elections amid heavy security deployment
Algiers (Algeria), 12/06/2021.- An Algerian man casts his ballot during parliamentary election at a polling station in Algiers, Algeria, 12 June 2021. Algeria is holding legislative elections of 2021 to elect 407 members of the lower house, the People's National Assembly (APN), for a five-year term. Initially expected for 2022, the elections are being held early in the context of a revision of the Constitution carried out by referendum in November 2020. (Elecciones, Argel) EFE/EPA/STRINGER
Algiers (Algeria), 12/06/2021.- An Algerian electoral worker waits for voters during parliamentary election at a polling station in Algiers, Algeria, 12 June 2021. Algeria is holding legislative elections of 2021 to elect 407 members of the lower house, the People's National Assembly (APN), for a five-year term. Initially expected for 2022, the elections are being held early in the context of a revision of the Constitution carried out by referendum in November 2020. (Elecciones, Argel) EFE/EPA/STRINGER
Algiers (Algeria), 12/06/2021.- Algerian Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad prepares to vote during parliamentary election at a polling station in Algiers, Algeria, 12 June 2021. Algeria is holding legislative elections of 2021 to elect 407 members of the lower house, the People's National Assembly (APN), for a five-year term. Initially expected for 2022, the elections are being held early in the context of a revision of the Constitution carried out by referendum in November 2020. (Elecciones, Argel) EFE/EPA/STRINGER
Polling stations in Algeria opened their doors Saturday for people to cast their votes in parliamentary elections amid heavy security measures.