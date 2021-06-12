Algeria holds parliamentary elections amid heavy security deployment

Algiers (Algeria), 12/06/2021.- An Algerian man casts his ballot during parliamentary election at a polling station in Algiers, Algeria, 12 June 2021. Algeria is holding legislative elections of 2021 to elect 407 members of the lower house, the People's National Assembly (APN), for a five-year term. Initially expected for 2022, the elections are being held early in the context of a revision of the Constitution carried out by referendum in November 2020. (Elecciones, Argel) EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Algiers (Algeria), 12/06/2021.- An Algerian electoral worker waits for voters during parliamentary election at a polling station in Algiers, Algeria, 12 June 2021. Algeria is holding legislative elections of 2021 to elect 407 members of the lower house, the People's National Assembly (APN), for a five-year term. Initially expected for 2022, the elections are being held early in the context of a revision of the Constitution carried out by referendum in November 2020. (Elecciones, Argel) EFE/EPA/STRINGER