Algerian policemen block the way in front of people protesting after parliament named Abdelkader Bensalah as interim president, in Algiers, Algeria, Apr. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Algerian policemen block the way in front of people protesting after parliament named Abdelkader Bensalah as interim president, in Algiers, Algeria, Apr. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Algerian lawmakers raise their hands to vote on naming President of Algerian Council of the Nation (upper house of parliament) Abdelkader Bensalah as interim president during a joint parliament session at the Palais des Nations in Algiers, Algeria, Apr. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

President of Algerian Council of the Nation (upper house of parliament) Abdelkader Bensalah attends a joint parliament session at the Palais des Nations in Algiers, Algeria, Apr. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Algeria's parliament on Tuesday named the head of the upper house as the country's new interim president after ailing octogenarian leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika stepped down.

Bouteflika submitted his resignation last Tuesday, yielding to pressure from the military and weeks of nationwide protests against his 20-year rule.