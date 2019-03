Algerian students protest against the fifth term of Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in Algiers on Mar. 05, 2019. EPA-EFE/Mohamed Messara/File

The Algerian government decided Saturday to start university vacations earlier in a bid to impede the massive protests that began last Feb. 22 against the candidacy of the country's incumbent president for a fifth term.

The Algerian Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research ordered university spring holidays to begin 10 days earlier, from Sunday, Mar. 10, until Monday, Apr. 4, without giving any further details or reasons.