Algerian journalists hold placards reading in Arabic 'No to the fifth term' during a protest for freedom of expression and against the fifth term of Abdelaziz Bouteflika in Algiers, Algeria, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Algerian policemen make arrests during an Algerian journalists protest for freedom of expression and against the fifth term of Abdelaziz Bouteflika in Algiers, Algeria, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Algeria's prime minister on Thursday compared the peaceful protests gaining momentum in his North African nation in response to the frail president's bid for a fifth consecutive term in office with those that triggered a calamitous war in Syria.

Speaking to parliament on a day when authorities arrested a dozen journalists protesting in favor of a free press in the capital Algiers, Ahmed Ouyahia welcomed the fact that days of protest against 81-year-old President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's resolution to add his name to the ballot paper for the Apr. 18 elections had so far been peaceful but infused his statement with a dark warning.