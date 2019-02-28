Algeria's prime minister on Thursday compared the peaceful protests gaining momentum in his North African nation in response to the frail president's bid for a fifth consecutive term in office with those that triggered a calamitous war in Syria.
Speaking to parliament on a day when authorities arrested a dozen journalists protesting in favor of a free press in the capital Algiers, Ahmed Ouyahia welcomed the fact that days of protest against 81-year-old President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's resolution to add his name to the ballot paper for the Apr. 18 elections had so far been peaceful but infused his statement with a dark warning.