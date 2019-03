Members of the Algerian community in Paris protest against the fifth term of Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika on Place de la Republique in Paris, France, Mar. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Algerian students protest against the fifth term of Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in Algiers, Algeria, Mar. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

The Gulfstream 4SP jet rumoured to be carrying Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika leaves at the airport in Geneva, Switzerland, Mar. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

The Gulfstream 4SP jet rumoured to be carrying Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika prepares for takeoff at the airport in Geneva, Switzerland, Mar. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

A motorcade rumoured to be carrying Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika drives on the apron to a Gulfstream 4SP jet operated by the Algerian government, at the airport in Geneva, Switzerland, Mar. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

Algeria's president on Sunday returned to his home country after being hospitalized in Switzerland for two weeks, according to state-run media although no information was provided regarding his current health status.

The return of Abdelaziz Bouteflika - who has been treated at a Swiss hospital since Feb. 24 - comes amid increasing demonstrations all over the country against his candidacy for a fifth term in office.