Local newspapers on display a day after Algeria"s President Abdelaziz Bouteflika submitted his resignation, in Algiers, Algeria, Apr. 03, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

The Constitutional Council of Algeria Wednesday accepted the resignation of the country's ailing octogenarian president, after weeks of nationwide protests against his 20-year rule.

The council, chaired by Tayeb Belaiz, declared the office of president vacant in an official statement, adding that a transition period will begin after communicating the declaration to parliament.