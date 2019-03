Algerians protest against extending President Abdelaziz Bouteflika mandate in Algiers, Algeria, Mar. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Algerians protest against extending President Abdelaziz Bouteflika mandate in Algiers, Algeria, Mar. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Thousands of demonstrators opposing Algeria's president took to the streets Friday for the fourth consecutive week.

Ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, 82, renounced his bid for a fifth term in office Monday and postponed the presidential elections, initially scheduled for Apr. 18.