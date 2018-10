Deputy of the ruling National Liberation Front party (FLN) Mouad Bouchareb (C) attends a session to elect a new speaker of the National People's Assembly in Algiers, Algeria, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Algerian lawmakers raise their hands to vote during a session of the National People's Assembly to elect a new speaker, in Algiers, Algeria, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Deputy of the ruling National Liberation Front party Mouad Bouchareb delivers a speech after he was elected as the new speaker of the National People's Assembly in Algiers, Algeria, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

The Algerian parliament on Wednesday elected Mouad Bouchareb as its new speaker, putting an end to a one-month crisis that led to a paralysis of parliamentary duties due to pressure from a broad group of lawmakers.

Parliamentarians had demanded the resignation of the former speaker, Said Bouhadja, member of the ruling National Liberation Front.