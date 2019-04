Algerians protest for the departure of the entire Algerian regime in Algiers, Algeria, Apr.5, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Algeria's parliament is to meet on Tuesday to elect an interim president after the country’s ailing octogenarian leader resigned, following weeks of nationwide protests against his 20-year rule.

Both houses of parliament will convene, although hundreds of thousands of Algerians gathered on Friday to call for the complete downfall of the political system.