Protesters square off with riot police in the Algerian capital on Wednesday, April 10. EFE-EPA/ Mohamed Messara

Algerians will go to the polls July 4 to choose a new president, the interim government that took over after President Abdelaziz Bouteflika stepped down in response to mass protests said Wednesday.

The acting head of state, Senate leader Abdelkader Bensalah, signed the order on Tuesday, hours after being sworn-in, the government said in a brief statement.