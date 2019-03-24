An Algerian human rights activist on Sunday told EFE of his optimism for the political situation in the North African nation, saying the army and the security services would secure a risk-free transition period having already sided with the popular demand that the current president and the regime step down. president.

Speaking with EFE at his office in central Algiers, lawyer Mustapha Bouchachi said the military institution along with the political opposition and civil society would work together to find the right people to implement the demand of protesters, who have been taking the streets in huge numbers for over a month.