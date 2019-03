Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika (R), Algerian former president Ali Kafi (C) and Algerian Army Chief of Staff, Major-General Ahmed Gaid Salah (L) during funeral of Algerian former president Chadli Bendjedid in El-Alia cemetery in Algiers, Algeria, Oct. 08, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/MOHAMED MESSARA

An Algerian student holds a placard with Arabic inscription reading 'yes to change' during a protest against extending President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's mandate in Algiers, Algeria, Mar. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

In a new day of ongoing protests, the Algerian army chief demanded the removal of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika who has been seriously ill since 2013, an official statement said Tuesday.

Ahmed Gaid Salah's statement came amid rising popular demand that the ailing incumbent and current regime step down as hoards of protestors have been inundating the streets of Algeria for the last month.