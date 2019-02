Algerian man waves a placard reading 'No to the fifth term' during a protest against the fifth term of Abdelaziz Bouteflika in Algiers, Algeria, Feb. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Algerian protesters hold placards reading in Arabic 'No to the fifth term' during a protest against the fifth term of Abdelaziz Bouteflika in Algiers, Algeria, Feb. 24, 2019. Abdelaziz Bouteflika, serving as the president since 1999, has announced on Feb. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Algerian protesters stand in front of riot policemen during a protest against the fifth term of the country's President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in Algiers, Algeria, Feb. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Algerian police on Sunday dispersed protesters participating in a nationwide rally called for by an opposition movement against the incumbent president's decision to pursue a fifth consecutive term in office.

Hundreds of people gathered at the central Audin square on the call of the opposition political movement Mouwatana (Citizenship) against Abdelaziz Bouteflika's plan to secure a new tenure, but police deployed tear gas to disperse them.