Posters of Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika are hanging on the General Union of Algerian Workers headquarters in Algiers, Algeria, Mar. 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

The Algerian president announced on Monday that he will not run for another term in office and will postpone the elections scheduled for next month, according to the Algeria state-run Press Service.

The decision came after massive protests, which gained momentum in the last few hours as parliament members and judges called for a delay to the Apr.18 elections and to rule the ailing President, Abdelaziz Bouteflika out as a candidate.