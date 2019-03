Members of the Algerian community in Paris protest against the fifth term of Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika on Place de la Republique in Paris, France, Mar. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Hundreds of Algerians on Sunday took to the streets of the capital for ongoing protests against the incumbent president and his candidacy for a fifth term amid reports he was returning to the North African nation.

Sunday’s demonstrations unfolded as reports emerged that President Abdelaziz Bouteflika — who has been treated at a hospital in Switzerland since Feb. 24, just two days after the protests began — may return to the country within hours, with no information about his wellbeing.