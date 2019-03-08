Algerians march during a protest against the fifth term of Abdelaziz Bouteflika in Algiers, Algeria, Mar. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

An Algerian woman poses with an Algerian flag during a protest against the fifth term of Abdelaziz Bouteflika in Algiers, Algeria, Mar. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Women took part in mass rallies that swept the Algeria capital of Algiers on Friday in demonstrations which mixed International Women's Day celebrations with protests against the ailing, incumbent president of the North African country and his plans to seek re-election.

For the third Friday in a row, with women leading the demonstrations wearing Algerian flags and carrying flowers, the people of Algeria took to the streets to show their anger at the 82-year-old Abdelaziz Bouteflika's bid for a fifth term in office.