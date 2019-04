A general aerial view showing Algerians in a protest to demand the departure of the entire Algerian regime, in Algiers, Algeria, April 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Algerians unhappy with their government took to the streets again on Friday even though ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika stepped down earlier this week in a bid to appease the populace.

For the seventh consecutive Friday, thousands of people gathered in Grand Post square and other points in central Algiers to call for the removal of the entire regime that they say has spent the last few years propping up and manipulating the 82-year-old Bouteflika.