Algerian students protest one day after Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced the withdrawal of his bid to run for a fifth term and postponed the elections in Algiers, Algeria, Mar. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Algerian protesters hold placards against extending the presidential mandate one day after Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika announced the withdrawal of his bid to run for a fifth term and postponed the elections in Algiers, Algeria, Mar. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Despite Algeria's president renouncing his bid for a fifth term in office and vowing to introduce reforms to elect a successor, protests continued on Tuesday.

Many Algerians remained skeptical about the real intentions of the military regime that rules the North African country.