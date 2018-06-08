An Alipay-app on a smartphone screen and Finnair logos at the Helsinki airport, Finland, Jan. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARKKU OJALA

Ant Financial, an affiliate company of the Chinese e-commerce giant, Alibaba Group, and owner of the popular payment platform Alipay, announced Friday that it had raised $14 billion from domestic and international investors to expand globally.

In a statement, the company explained that the funds raised would be used to accelerate Alipay's globalization plans and invest in developing technology to enhance the company's ability to deliver inclusive financial services to underserved consumers and small enterprises globally.