Japanese singer Hanazawa Kana (C) performs on stage during the T-Mall Double 11 Gala in Shanghai, China, Nov. 11, 2019. EFE-EPA/NIU JING CHINA OUT

A big screen shows the online gross merchandise volume has surpassed RMB 100 billion at 01:03am after the 11.11 T-Mall Shopping Festival, which started midnight, in Shanghai, China, Nov. 11, 2019. EFE-EPA/NIU JING CHINA OUT

Chinese e-commerce titan Alibaba posted sales of $38.4 billion on Monday to mark its biggest-ever Singles Day, which can best be described as a combination of Black Friday and Cyber Monday on steroids.

The sale began at midnight Sunday and transactions blew past the 2018 figure, $30.8 billion, with more than seven hours left, and the total represented an increase of 24.8 percent over last year, which in turn saw a 27 percent jump from 2017.