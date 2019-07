Wang Shanshan of China (front) and Wang Shuang of China (back) and Gu Yasha of China (R) celebrates scoring a goal during the Women's soccer international friendly match between France and China in Creteil, outside Paris, France, May 31, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/IAN LANGSDON

Gu Yasha of China in action during the Women's soccer international friendly match between France and China in Creteil, outside Paris, France, May 31, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/IAN LANGSDON

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba said Friday it would invest one billion yuan (around $145 million) to promote women's soccer in China over the next decade.

The aim of the initiative, which will mainly be funded by Alibaba's payment and lifestyle platform, Alipay, is to make soccer "more sustainable and accessible to girls and women across the nation," Chinese magnate Jack Ma's company said in a statement.