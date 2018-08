The director of the company Aeromexico, Andres Conesa, offers a press conference in Mexico City, Mexico, Jul. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman/BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

A handout photo made available by the Civil Protection State Coordination (CPCE) shows emergency personnel at the site where an Aeromexico plane crashed, helping passengers, in Durango, Mexico, Jul. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/Civil Protection State Coordination (CPCE) HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

All 103 passengers and crew members survived a plane crash on Tuesday in Mexico's northern state of Durango, but dozens have been hospitalized, according to authorities.

Aeromexico flight 2431 crashed at 4pm (21.00 GMT) shortly after takeoff from Guadalupe Victoria International Airport of Durango in the middle of a heavy storm.