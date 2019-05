The government of the Mexican state of Coahuila provided this photo of an executive jet that crashed on Sunday, May 5. EFE/PC COAHUILA/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

La Voz de Monclova newspaper provided this photo of the wreckage of an executive jet that crashed late Sunday, May 5, in Monclova, Mexico. EFE-EPA/Diario La Voz de Monclova/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

All 13 people aboard an executive jet that went missing en route from the US city of Las Vegas to Monterrey, Mexico, perished when the plane crashed near the town of Ocampo, authorities in Coahuila state said Monday.

The aircraft, a Bombardier Challenger 601, was reported missing Sunday evening.