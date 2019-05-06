An Indian woman shows her ink-marked finger after voting at a polling station during the fifth phase of the Indian general election in Halisahar village, north of Kolkata, eastern India, May.6, 2019. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Indian voters show their IDs as they wait to cast their votes at a polling station during the fifth phase of the Indian general election in Halisahar village, north of Kolkata, eastern India, May.6, 2019. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officers assists Indian voters at a polling station during the fifth phase of the Indian general election in Halisahar village, north of Kolkata, eastern India, May.6, 2019. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

An armed Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer (R, back) keeps watch as Indian voters make their way to a polling station during the fifth phase of the Indian general election in Halisahar village, north of Kolkata, Eastern India, May.6, 2019. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

An Indian woman shows her ink-marked finger and ID after voting for her first time at a polling station during the fifth phase of the Indian general election in Halisahar village, north of Kolkata, Eastern India, May.6, 2019. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Deepika Chaudhary hunts for a name in an election register and compares a face with a photograph, one of her colleagues updates data to a list and another inks the left-hand index finger of a voter at one of several polling stations run by all-female staff to encourage more Indian women to vote.

As India on Monday conducted the fifth of the seven-phase general elections held between Apr. 11 and May 19, all-women voting booths have been a trend setter in a country where female voter turn out has traditionally been low even as it started picking up recently.