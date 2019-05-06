Deepika Chaudhary hunts for a name in an election register and compares a face with a photograph, one of her colleagues updates data to a list and another inks the left-hand index finger of a voter at one of several polling stations run by all-female staff to encourage more Indian women to vote.
As India on Monday conducted the fifth of the seven-phase general elections held between Apr. 11 and May 19, all-women voting booths have been a trend setter in a country where female voter turn out has traditionally been low even as it started picking up recently.