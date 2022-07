The Air New Zealand check in counter is seen at Sydney International Airport in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 23 June 2021. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT/FILE

New Zealand authorities canceled all flights to and from the Wellington Airport on Thursday due to heavy rains and strong winds that caused flooding in the capital.

The country’s national weather authority, MetService, has forecast winds of up to 130 kilometers per hour (81 miles per hour) and waves of up to 9 meters (30 feet) in Wellington on Thursday, with the possibility of snowfall in mountainous locations.