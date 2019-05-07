Sri Lankan security personnel stand guard after the clashes erupted between the two communities in Negombo near Colombo, Sri Lanka May.6, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

All suspects linked to Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka are either dead or have been arrested in various counter-terror operations by security forces, the country’s acting police chief has said.

Acting Inspector General of Police Chandana Wickremaratne in a media statement issued Monday night said the security forces seized bomb-making material and destroyed a major terror module linked to the Apr.21 attacks on three churches and three hotels in the country that left 253 people dead and nearly 500 injured.