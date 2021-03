US President Joe Biden arrives to deliver a nationally televised address to the nation on the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 11 March 2021. EPA-EFE/Chris Kleponis / POOL

US President Joe Biden delivers a nationally televised address to the nation on the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 11 March 2021. EPA-EFE/Chris Kleponis / POOL

All US adults to be eligible for Covid vaccination from May 1, Biden vows

In his first prime-time national address as president of the United States, Joe Biden said Thursday, on the first anniversary of the country's Covid-19 epidemic, that by May.1 all adults will be eligible for vaccination, and the country should have regained some normality by early July.

In his televised speech, the president announced that he will order all states, territories and tribes to make all adults eligible for vaccination by May 1. EFE-EPA