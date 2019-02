Police forces surround the hijacked Dubai-bound Bangladesh Biman Boeing 737-800 plane on the tarmac after an emergency landing at the Shah Amanat International Airport in Chittagong, Bangladesh, Feb. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Dhaka, Feb 25 (efe-epa) - A man who was shot dead by commandos after allegedly trying to hijack an aircraft in Bangladesh was carrying a fake pistol and likely suffered from psychological problems, authorities said Monday.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines BG 147 flight bound for Dubai landed in the southeastern coastal city of Chittagong on Sunday after reports of a suspected hijacking attempt.