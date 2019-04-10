A Muslim worshipper prays at a makeshift memorial at the Al Noor Mosque on Deans Rd in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Brenton Tarrant (pixelated) makes a sign to the camera during his appearance on a charge of murder for the Christchurch mosque massacre in the District Court, Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/Martin Hunter / POOL NEW ZEALAND OUT

Members of the public grieve at a makeshift memorial at the Al Noor Mosque on Deans Rd in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Australian man charged with the supremacist massacre in mid-March in New Zealand, was accused in 2016 for issuing a death threat on Facebook and police advised the then victim to block him on the social network, Australia's national network ABC reported Wednesday.

The ABC published a screenshot of the conversation from Aug. 2016 between Brenton Tarrant and a man from the city of Melbourne, who does not want to be identified, in which the alleged perpetrator of the attack, which caused 50 deaths in two New Zealand mosques, told him: "I hope you one day see the light and if you are a Marxist I hope you one day meet the rope."