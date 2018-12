Italian police on Tuesday arrested an alleged leader of the notorious Sicilian mafia as well as 46 other people thought to be linked to the criminal gang on the island of Sicily.

A massive police operation led to the arrest of 80-year-old Settimo Mineo, who is thought to be the new leader of the Cosa Nostra — the most prominent organized crime group on the island of Sicily — as well as 46 suspected members of the mob, Sicilian police said in a statement.