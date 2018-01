Spanish national Abdelhakim Labidi Adib looks on as he is held at the Department of Justice in Manila, Philippines, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Philippine Army soldiers guard Spanish national Abdelhakim Labidi Adib (C) at the Department of Justice in Manila, Philippines, Jan. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

A 20-year-old Spaniard arrested in the Philippines for allegedly carrying explosives and sympathising with a local extremist group was set to plead not guilty in an affidavit, his lawyer said Tuesday.

Abdelhakim Labidi Adib, born in Madrid in 1997 to Tunisian parents, will claim he was visiting the south of the country as a tourist and is a victim of a set-up by the Philippine armed forces, his ex officio lawyer Maria Elisa Barquez told EFE in Manila.