Spanish national Abdelhakim Labidi Adib (R) looks on as he is held at the Department of Justice in Manila, Philippines, Jan. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/EUGENIO LORETO

A 20-year-old Spaniard arrested in the Philippines for alleged links with terrorism said he was not guilty in an affidavit accusing the Filipino army of illegally detaining him and framing him with false evidence.

Abdelhakim Labidi Adib, born in Madrid in 1997 to Tunisian parents, went handcuffed to the Justice Department headquarters in Manila, where he met his lawyer and presented an affidavit to the prosecutor, who will decide whether to file charges against him within a maximum of a 60-day period.