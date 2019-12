General view of the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau in Xindian, New Taipei City, Taiwan, 3 December 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID CHANG

Startling allegations by a self-confessed Chinese spy, who fled to Australia to spill the beans, has stirred Taiwan’s presidential election campaign after his claims that Beijing was directly interfering in the island nation’s politics.

Wang Liqiang, 26, claimed he was assigned to meddle in the election as China’s intelligence agencies were trying to disrupt democracy, not only in Taiwan but also in Hong Kong, an allegation dismissed by China’s Taiwan Affairs Office as “nonsense.” EFE-EPA