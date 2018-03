The case of a child who recently disappeared in southern Spain on Friday took a new turn as the interior minister announced that a man had been arrested for violating a restraining order issued by the child's mother.

Gabriel, 8, was reported missing on Tuesday but minister Juan Ignacio Zoido said it was too soon to know whether the detained man, who was allegedly stalking Gabriel's mother Patricia and was arrested on Thursday, was in any way linked to the disappearance.