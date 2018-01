Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada Chrystia Freeland delivers remarks to members of the news media during a meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (not pictured) at the State Department in Washington, DC, USA, 16 August 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The 20 countries meeting Tuesday in Vancouver, Canada, to discuss the North Korea crisis said at the end of the summit that they are not looking for regime change in Pyongyang.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said at the conclusion of the summit that "we seek neither a regime change nor a collapse."