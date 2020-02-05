The president of the non-governmental organization Causa en Comun (Common Cause), Maria Elena Morera (r) - accompanied by Causa en Comun researcher David Blanc (l) - speaks at a press conference in Mexico City on Feb. 4, 2020, after the release of a report detailing the number of police officers killed in Mexico since January 2018. EFE-EPA/ Mario Guzman

The president of the non-governmental organization Causa en Comun (Common Cause), Maria Elena Morera (r) - accompanied by Causa en Comun researcher David Blanc (l) - speaks at a press conference in Mexico City on Feb. 4, 2020, after the release of a report detailing the number of police officers killed in Mexico since January 2018. EFE-EPA/ Mario Guzman

From 2018 up through January 2020, at least 953 police officers were murdered in Mexico, a reflection of the wave of violence the country is experiencing, according to a report released on Tuesday by the Causa en Comun (Common Cause) organization.

"From the statistics we were able to get from press reports that tell us the number of murdered police officers and the reports of people murdered in Mexico, being a police officer implies a risk four times greater than being a citizen doing any other activity," the president of the NGO, Maria Elena Morera, told EFE.