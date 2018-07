Residents remove flood damaged belongings at their house in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, western Japan, Jul 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Flood damaged items and material pile up beside a road in a flood-devastated residential area in Kurashiki, Okayama prefecture, western Japan, Jul 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Some 18,000 volunteers from all over Japan were from Saturday helping in the cleanup and reconstruction efforts in western parts of the country devastated by heavy rains which left more than 200 dead and dozens of people missing.

The government has launched a volunteer program in collaboration with local authorities to organize deployments of the volunteers and distribute work, the Japan Council of Social Welfare said.