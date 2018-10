Volunteers unload aid from a truck before being distributed to displaced people in Petobo village, in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

A resident stands near the ruins of a house at Petobo village, in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Indonesian authorities on Monday raised the death toll from a 7.5-magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami that hit Sulawesi island on Sep.28 to 1,944 while nearly 5,000 were missing.

Out of the 1,944 casualties, 1,855 bodies have been buried in mass graves and the rest were buried by their families, the authorities said during a press conference in Jakarta.