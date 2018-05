Several boxes are loaded into a Royal Malaysia Police truck by officers at the Pavilion Residences, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/STR MALAYSIA OUT

Bukit Aman's Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) Amar Singh (C) speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Nearly $30 million worth of cash has been recovered from residential properties linked to the former Malaysian prime minister, Commercial Crime Investigation Director Amar Singh revealed on Friday.

At a press conference, Singh said 72 bags were uncovered with 35 of them containing cash seized during the police operations investigating Najib Razak. There are another 37 bags and 284 boxes to be sorted through and verified.