Syrian refugees gather as they prepare to leave Beirut, before their journey to their homes in Syria, Sept. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

Almost 800 Syrian refugees started leaving Lebanon on Sunday, going back to their homeland in a new operation carried out by Lebanese authorities in cooperation with their Syrian counterparts.

In recent months, thousands of Syrian refugees who had migrated to Lebanon have been repatriated to safe places in their homeland by Lebanese authorities.